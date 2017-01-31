FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach Inc posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.71
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
January 31, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Coach Inc posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Is maintaining its operational outlook for fiscal 2017

* Coach says qtrly international Coach brand sales rose 3 pct to $448 million on a reported basis from $437 million last year and 1 pct on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly total north american coach brand sales increased 2 pct on both a reported and constant currency basis to $744 million

* Coach inc says maintaining its operational outlook for fiscal 2017, while adjusting its revenue guidance based solely on current exchange rates

* Qtrly Greater China sales were approximately even with prior year in dollars and increased 6 pct on a constant currency basis

* Coach - now projecting 2017 revenue to increase low-single digits, including expected negative impact from foreign currency of 50 basis points for full fiscal year

* Coach brand North America comparable store sales increased 3 pct in Q2

* Company is maintaining its operating margin forecast for Coach, Inc. Of between 18.5-19.0 pct for fiscal 2017

* "Company continues to project double-digit growth in both net income and earnings per diluted share for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

