7 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.25
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox reports fourth-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.77 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.88

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $10.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox - sees generating operating cash flow from continuing operations of $700 to $900 million and free cash flow from continuing operations of $525 to $725 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

