7 months ago
BRIEF-Potlatch psts Q4 earnings per share of $0.35
January 31, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Potlatch psts Q4 earnings per share of $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp

* Potlatch corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $155.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $147.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "2017 outlook assumes that at least 1.2 million housing units will be built in u.s. This year"

* "Plan to harvest 4.2 million tons in our resource segment and anticipate selling approximately 20,000 acres in our real estate segment in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

