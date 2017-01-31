FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consol Energy posts Q4 loss per share of $1.33, including items
January 31, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Consol Energy posts Q4 loss per share of $1.33, including items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Consol Energy reports fourth quarter results; record quarterly production of 101.3 BCFE; total production costs fall to $2.27 per MCFE; total liquidity improves to $1.73 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $1.42 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $1.33 including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly production of 101.3 BCFE

* Consol is pursuing approaches for achieving separation of coal and E&P businesses as early as 2017

* Qtrly total revenue and other income $462 million versus about $666 million last year

* Strategic initiatives include possible sale of coal business to third party or spin-off of coal business to consol's shareholders

* Says re-affirms production and capital guidance released during company's analyst and investor day on December 13, 2016

* Says expects E&P division production guidance for 2017 and 2018 to be approximately 415 and 485 BCFE, respectively

* Says total hedged natural gas production in 2017 Q1 is 73.3 bcf

* Expects total consolidated pa mining operations annual sales to be approximately 26.0 million tons for both 2017 and 2018

* Company's $2.0 billion bank facility borrowing base was reaffirmed during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

