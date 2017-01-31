FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp :

* Valero Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp says valero expects 2017 capital investments to be about $2.7 billion

* Valero Energy Corp - incurred $217 million of costs to meet biofuel blending obligations in Q4

* Valero Energy - "looking ahead, we expect an improving economy and relatively low crude oil and refined product prices"

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $20,712 million versus $18,777 million

* Valero Energy Corp-refineries achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million barrels per day of throughput volume in Q4 of 2016

* Valero Energy Corp - ended Q4 of 2016 with $8.0 billion of total debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

