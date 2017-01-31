FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com Inc posts Q2 earnings per share $0.93
January 31, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com Inc posts Q2 earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc

* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reports top- and bottom-line growth in all three of its business segments for its fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 revenue $554.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1-800-Flowers.com inc - anticipates achieving accelerated revenue growth in second half of fiscal 2017

* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc - revising its guidance for full year revenue growth to 3-to-4 percent

* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees 2017 EPS growth in a range of 5-to-10 percent

* 1-800-Flowers.com Inc sees free cash flow for 2017 year of approximately $40 million compared with $24 million in fiscal 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

