BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.08 from continuing operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co :

* Scotts Miracle-Gro reports strong first quarter results; company-wide sales increase 27% due to acquisitions, strong u.s. Demand

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Q1 sales $246.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: