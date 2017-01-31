BRIEF-Under Armour Q4 earnings per share $0.23; CFO resigns

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc :
* Qtrly gross margin was 44.8 percent compared with 48 percent in prior year's period
* Under armour reports fourth quarter and full year results; announces outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.41 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 12 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.4 billion
* Chief financial officer, Chip Molloy, has decided to leave company due to personal reasons.
* Under Armour Inc says Molloy will remain with company in an advisory capacity to assist with transition
* Effective February 3, David Bergman, senior vice president, corporate finance, will serve as acting CFO
* Under Armour Inc - inventory increased 17 percent to $917 million as of December 31, 2016
* Fy2017 revenue view $6.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S