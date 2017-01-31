FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally Financial qtrly adjusted EPS $0.54
January 31, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ally Financial qtrly adjusted EPS $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly eps $0.52

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ally financial - preliminary phully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.1 percent, slight decline compared to last quarter

* Qtrly return on equity 7.4 percent

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $267 million versus $240 million

* Qtrly core rotce of 9.4 percent versus 9.8 percent last year

* Ally financial inc - at q4 end, adjusted tangible book value per share $26.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

