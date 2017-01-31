FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q4 EPS $1.87
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q4 EPS $1.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year

* Manpowergroup reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.06 to $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share $1.87

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues for q4 totaled $5.0 billion

* Manpowergroup inc says for q4 on a constant currency basis, revenues increased 3% and net earnings per diluted share increased 17%

* Manpowergroup inc- quarter included a favorable impact due to an insurance settlement which increased earnings per share by 7 cents

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $4.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

