FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-United Bankshares reports Q4 EPS $0.51
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-United Bankshares reports Q4 EPS $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - United Bankshares Inc

* United bankshares announces increased earnings for the fourth quarter and year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United bankshares inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $113.3 million, which was an increase of $16.1 million from Q4 of 2015

* Net interest margin of 3.62 pct for Q4 of 2016 was an increase of 6 basis points from net interest margin of 3.56 pct for Q4 of 2015

* Noninterest expense for Q4 of 2016 was $62.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 7 pct

* For quarters ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, provision for loan losses was $5.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.