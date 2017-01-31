FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
January 31, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 total revenue and other income $61,016 million versus. $59,807 million year-ago

* Excluding an impairment charge of $2 billion, quarterly earnings of $3.7 billion increased $927 million from Q4 of 2015

* Upstream earnings were a loss of $642 million in Q4 of 2016

* Quarterly earnings of $1.7 billion decreased $1.1 billion, or 40 percent, from Q4 of 2015

* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.4 million barrels per day, down 97,000 barrels per day

* Q4 oil-equivalent production 4,121 koebd versus. 4,248 koebd last year

* Quarterly natural gas production was 10.4 billion cubic feet per day, down 179 million cubic feet per day from 2015

* Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.2 billion, down $110 million from Q4 of 2015

* Q4 worldwide refinery throughput 4,371 kbd versus. 4,395 kbd last year

* Quarterly chemical earnings of $872 million were $91 million lower than Q4 of 2015

* Quarterly capital and exploration expenditures were $4.8 billion, down 35 percent from Q4 of 2015

* Quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales of $9.5 billion versus $5.1 billion last year

* Quarterly upstream earnings, excluding $2 billion impairment charge, were $1.4 billion, up $528 million from Q4 of 2015

* Quarterly oil-equivalent production was 4.1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with liquids down 3.9 percent and natural gas down 1.7 percent

* Exxon's Darren Woods says "financial results for year were negatively impacted by prolonged downturn in commodity prices and impairment charge"

* Says it is "selectively investing to extend its advantage with projects that expand production capacity for ethylene and related products"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $62.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

