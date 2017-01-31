BRIEF-Mastercard Q4 reports revenue of $2.8 billion

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc :

* Mastercard incorporated reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.79 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.86 excluding items including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mastercard Inc says fourth-quarter gross dollar volume up 9pct and purchase volume up 8pct

* Mastercard Inc - fourth-quarter gross dollar volume up 9pct and purchase volume up 8pct, both adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes

* Mastercard Inc says as of December 31, 2016, company's customers had issued 2.3 billion mastercard and maestro-branded cards

* Mastercard Inc - in quarter, 9pct increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis and adjusting for impact of recent EU regulatory changes

* Mastercard Inc - in quarter, increase in cross-border volumes of 13pct

* Mastercard inc says Q4 also driven by an increase in switched transactions of 17pct, to 15.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: