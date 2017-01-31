FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- Pinnacle increased its guidance for adjusted diluted EPS for 2017 by $0.03 to a range of $2.46 to $2.51

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- priced new $2,262 million term loan b, which matures in February 2024, at libor + 200 basis points

* Pinnacle Foods Inc- upsized its revolving credit facility, from $150 million to a new $225 million five-year facility

* Pinnacle Foods - expects pricing, along with anticipated $200 million term loan repayment, to result in interest expense for 2017 modestly above $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.