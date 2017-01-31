FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank to buy Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania
January 31, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank to buy Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

* Bryn Mawr Bank corporation to acquire Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc.

* Bryn Mawr Bank corp - transaction with an aggregate value of $127.7 million

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corp - deal for $127.7 million

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corp says acquisition is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share as of acquisition date

* Acquisition is expected to add approximately $602 million in loans and $630 million in deposits

* Bryn Mawr - class a shareholders of royal will receive 0.1025 shares of corporation's common stock for each share of royal's class a common stock

* Bryn Mawr Bank - under terms of merger agreement, all options to purchase shares of royal class a common stock will be cashed out upon close of merger

* Bryn Mawr Bank -acquisition is expected accretive to earnings during first twelve months of operations, excluding effects of non-recurring merger-related expenses

* Bryn Mawr Bank - Class B shareholders of royal will receive 0.1179 shares of corporation's common stock for each share of royal class b common stock

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corp- Kevin Tylus, Royal Bank's president and ceo, will join senior management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

