7 months ago
BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc :

* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - study did not achieve statistically significant reductions in dual or quad primary endpoints

* Says has a meeting scheduled with U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) to review preliminary trial data

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - patient visits for data on death through day 90 have not yet been completed

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc- has a meeting scheduled with u.s. Food and drug administration (FDA) to review preliminary trial data

* Tenax Therapeutics - study met two secondary endpoints with statistically significant reduction in incidence of lcos, use of postoperative secondary inotropes

* Says "we continue to review full data set" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

