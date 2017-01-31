FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-SFL sees Seadrill restructuring plan implementation to happen in Q2
January 31, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SFL sees Seadrill restructuring plan implementation to happen in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ship Finance International Ltd

* Sfl - update on seadrill limited restructuring

* Ship finance international - target is reaching an agreement on a consensual restructuring plan by end of april

* Ship Finance International - ship finance has not agreed to terms proposed by seadrill in october 2016 and summarized in today's filing by seadrill

* Ship Finance International Ltd - implementation of restructuring plan to occur during q2 of 2017

* Ship Finance International Ltd - in november, company proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which seadrill could meet its commitments

* Ship Finance International Ltd - "intend to have a constructive dialogue with seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

