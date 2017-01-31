FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc

* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges

* Exactech Inc - terms of transaction were not released

* Exactech Inc says expects 2017 revenue to be in range of $264 - $272 million

* Exactech - restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge to 2016 earnings in range of $15-17 million

* Exactech says restructuring of its spine and biologics business segment including divestiture of its spine products business

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.32

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $271.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

