FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Plantronics Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Plantronics Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc :

* Plantronics announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $232.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million

* Plantronics Inc says Q3 FY17 gaap gross margin was 47.3%, a decrease of 120 basis points compared to prior year quarter

* Plantronics Inc- see Q4 2017 net revenues of $213 million to $223 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap operating income of $29 million to $34 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.69 to $0.79

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap diluted EPS of $0.53 to $0.63

* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, we expect to invest between $23 million and $26 million in capital expenditures

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $216.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.