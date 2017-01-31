FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viavi Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
January 31, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Viavi Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc

* Viavi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $188 million to $204 million

* Q2 revenue $206.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $197.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $199.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

