January 31, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Arconic reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $2.88

* Q4 revenue $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $11.8 billion to $12.4 billion

* Sees $1 billion of debt reduction in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $12.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 adjusted ebitda of $420 million to $450 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of approximately 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

