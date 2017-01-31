BRIEF-Acxiom reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 from continuing operations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom announces third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $223 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report revenue in range of $870 million to $875 million

* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.11

* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.70

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.24