7 months ago
BRIEF-Fortune Brands Home & Security reports Q4 earnings per share $0.67
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fortune Brands Home & Security reports Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

* Fortune Brands reports sales and EPS for Q4 and full year; provides 2017 annual outlook for continued growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.05 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says expects full-year 2017 sales growth in range of 6 to 8 percent

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says chief financial officer lee wyatt has elected to retire at end of 2017

* Fortune brands home & security inc says patrick hallinan will succeed wyatt as cfo when he steps down at year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

