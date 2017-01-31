BRIEF-Fortune Brands Home & Security reports Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
* Fortune Brands reports sales and EPS for Q4 and full year; provides 2017 annual outlook for continued growth
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says expects full-year 2017 sales growth in range of 6 to 8 percent
* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says chief financial officer lee wyatt has elected to retire at end of 2017
* Fortune brands home & security inc says patrick hallinan will succeed wyatt as cfo when he steps down at year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: