BRIEF-Manhattan Associates reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc
* Manhattan Associates reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 performance
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 revenue $147.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $622 million - $632 million
* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 - $1.78
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $657.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S