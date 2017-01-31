FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp :

* Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar

* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar

* Says will continue to market satellite broadband under brand Dishnet to rural customers

* Dish Network Corp- transaction is structured in a manner to be a tax-free exchange and is expected to close in Q1 of 2017

* Dish Network -transaction also transfers to dish wireless spectrum licenses covering four markets in 28 ghz band and certain real estate properties

* Dish Network Corp - Dish will continue to market satellite broadband under brand dishnet to rural customers

* Dish Network-executed agreement to transfer certain echostar assets to Dish in exchange for Dish's 80 percent economic interest in Hughes Retail Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

