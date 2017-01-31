FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Renaissancere Q4 earnings per share $1.69
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Renaissancere Q4 earnings per share $1.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere reports net income of $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 or $1.69 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $119.4 million or $2.92 per diluted common share

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.92

* Q4 earnings per share $1.69

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renaissancere holdings ltd- book value per common share increased $1.35, or 1.3 pct, in q4 of 2016 to $108.45, compared to a 1.8 pct increase in q4 of 2015

* Renaissancere holdings ltd - gross premiums written of $323.1 million decreased $13.0 million, or 3.9%, in q4 of 2016, compared to q4 of 2015

* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses in q4 was $60.1 million of net claims and claim expenses associated with hurricane matthew

* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses in q4 was $24 million of net claims and claim expenses associated with fort mcmurray wildfire

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - combined ratio of 70.5 pct in q4 of 2016, compared to 61.3 pct in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

