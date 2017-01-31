FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Seagate Technology reports pricing of $1.25 bln of senior unsecured notes offering
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Seagate Technology reports pricing of $1.25 bln of senior unsecured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc :

* Seagate Technology announces pricing of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes offering

* Seagate says priced its previously announced offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022

* Seagate says priced its previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Seagate says 2024 notes were priced at 99.328 pct of aggregate principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 4.875 pct per annum

* Seagate Technology Plc says 2022 notes were priced at 99.770 pct of aggregate principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 4.25 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

