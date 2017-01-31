BRIEF-Illumina Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc :

* Illumina reports full financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.60 to $3.70

* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.56

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

* Sees q1 revenue $580 million to $595 million

* Q4 revenue $619 million versus I/B/E/S view $616.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $618.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35

* Illumina Inc - sees q1 non-gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.60 to $0.65