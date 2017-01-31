FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Illumina Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Illumina Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc :

* Illumina reports full financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.60 to $3.70

* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.56

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 to 12 percent

* Sees q1 revenue $580 million to $595 million

* Q4 revenue $619 million versus I/B/E/S view $616.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $618.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35

* Illumina Inc - sees q1 non-gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.60 to $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.