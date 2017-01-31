BRIEF-Medallion Financial Corp provides long-term strategic update

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp

* Medallion Financial Corp. provides long-term strategic update

* Medallion Financial Corp - Reaches agreement with SBA to restructure Freshstart Venture Capital debentures

* Medallion Financial Corp - Unit to restructure its outstanding debentures with SBA into a new $34.0 million loan, effective March 1, 2017

* Medallion Financial Corp - Company also announced that it will not be a regulated investment company (RIC) for tax year ending December 31, 2016

* Medallion Financial Corp - Commensurate with loan agreement, freshstart will no longer originate any new medallion loans

* Medallion Financial Corp - Loan will bear interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, with a maturity date of February 1, 2020

* Medallion Financial Corp -Unit has come to terms with U.S. small business administration to restructure its outstanding debentures with SBA