7 months ago
BRIEF-Galena biopharma announces the resignation of its President and CEO and the evaluation of strategic alternatives
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Galena biopharma announces the resignation of its President and CEO and the evaluation of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma announces the resignation of its President and Chief Executive Officer and the evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Galena Biopharma Inc - Board of directors expects to appoint an interim Chief Executive Officer in next couple weeks.

* Galena Biopharma announces the resignation of its president and Chief Executive Officer and the evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Says company is evaluating appropriate time to commence GALE-401 trial and anticipates making a definitive determination in second half of 2017

* Galena Biopharma Inc - Process of engaging an independent advisory firm to evaluate strategic alternatives for company

* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this review include a sale of company

* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives as part of this review include continuing to advance clinical programs as a stand-alone entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

