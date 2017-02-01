FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
February 1, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 sales $1.386 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.36 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy capital spending in $300 million to $350 million range

* Says chlor alkali products and vinyls sales for q4 2016 were $782.6 million compared to $779.4 million in q3 2016.

* Expect 2017 epoxy results to improve compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

