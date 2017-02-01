FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Data Communications to acquire Eclipse Colour, Imaging Corp. & Thistle Printing
February 1, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Data Communications to acquire Eclipse Colour, Imaging Corp. & Thistle Printing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management

* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities

* Data Communications- Entered into separate agreements to acquire Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. ("Eclipse") and Thistle Printing Limited ("Thistle")

* Data Communications- Arranged increase in commitment under senior revolving credit facility with Canadian chartered bank by $10 million to up to $35 million

* Data will acquire common shares of Thistle for a net purchase price of approximately $6.1 million

