BRIEF-Data Communications to acquire Eclipse Colour, Imaging Corp. & Thistle Printing

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management

* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities

* Data Communications- Entered into separate agreements to acquire Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. ("Eclipse") and Thistle Printing Limited ("Thistle")

* Data Communications- Arranged increase in commitment under senior revolving credit facility with Canadian chartered bank by $10 million to up to $35 million

* Data will acquire common shares of Thistle for a net purchase price of approximately $6.1 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: