7 months ago
BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors

* General Electric Co - Signed agreement to sell 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest

* Transaction represents aggregate GE ending net investment (ENI) of approximately US$1.3 billion as of end of Q4 2016

* Signed an agreement to exit its entire 43% ownership in HCC

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

