BRIEF-Anthem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc -

* Anthem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.76

* Q4 revenue $21.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.92 billion

* Full year 2017 operating revenue is expected to be in range of $86.5 - $87.5 billion

* Says medical enrollment was relatively flat sequentially during Q4 of 2016

* Full year 2017 gaap net income is expected to be greater than $11.11. Full year adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $11.50

* Full year 2017 benefit expense ratio is expected to be in range of 87.0% plus or minus 30 basis points

* Full year 2017 operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $3.5 billion

* Medical enrollment totaled about 39.9 million members at dec 31, 2016, increase of approximately 1.3 million members, from 38.6 million at Dec 31, 2015

* Benefit expense ratio was 87.2 percent in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 20 basis points from 87.0 percent in prior year quarter

* Says anticipates that underlying local group medical cost trend will be in range of 6.5% - 7.0% in 2017

* Did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during Q4 of 2016 due to pending acquisition of Cigna

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.53, revenue view $86.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S