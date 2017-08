Feb 1 (Reuters) - Orca Gold Inc

* Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross

* Orca - Upon closing of acquisition, co will issue about 10.6 million shares in capital of Orca to Kinross

* Executed a share purchase agreement with two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kinross Gold Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: