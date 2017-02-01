BRIEF-Ophthotech names Keith Westby COO

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp
* Ophthotech announces strategic review plan
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer
* Sblendorio also will continue to serve as chief financial officer
* Ophthotech Corp says it is to actively explore obtaining rights to additional products, product candidates and technologies to treat ophthalmic diseases
* Ophthotech says has engaged Leerink Partners Llc as its financial advisor to assist management and board in evaluating company's strategic alternatives