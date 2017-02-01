FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand Plc

* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Ingersoll-Rand plc qtrly net revenues $3,358.8 million versus $3,325.8 million

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees 2017 organic revenues up about 3 percent compared with 2016

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees full-year 2017 revenues up about 2 percent; organic revenues up about 3 percent

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees full-year 2017 continuing eps of $4.15 to $4.35

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees full-year 2017 adjusted eps from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees targeting $1.5 billion cash deployment between share buybacks and acquisitions and about $420 million for dividends in 2017

* Ingersoll-Rand plc sees 2017 capex of about $250 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $13.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

