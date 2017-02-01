FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Graham Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Graham Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Graham Corp

* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 sales $23 million versus $17 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $88 million to $92 million

* Graham corp sees 2017 gross margin is expected to be between 21% and 23%

* Graham corp sees 2017 sg&a expense is expected to be between $15 and $15.5 million, inclusive of $0.6 million restructuring charge

* Graham corp-expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be approximately $0.5 million for full year

* Graham corp- "sales growth was favorably impacted by execution of a large non-typical order received in q2 of fiscal 2017"

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 first nine months was $99.1 million, down $4.9 million sequentially from end of fiscal 2017 q2

* Graham - "ongoing weakness in global energy markets is expected to continue to impact" co's refining, chemical/petrochemical businesses for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.