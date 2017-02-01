FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok announces agreement to acquire remaining public stake in Oneok partners in a transaction valued at $17.2 billion

* Says oneok will acquire all of outstanding common units of oneok partners it does not already own for $9.3 billion in oneok common stock

* Oneok - deal to be immediately accretive, and then double-digit accretive to oneok's distributable cash flow (dcf) in all years from 2018 through 2021

* Oneok inc -each outstanding common unit of oneok partners that oneok does not already own will be converted into .985 shares of oneok common stock

* Says oneok does not expect to pay cash income taxes through at least 2021

* Oneok inc - as a result of transaction, oneok's annual dcf is expected to approximately double

* Says following close of transaction, oneok is expected to have a more than $30 billion enterprise value

* Oneok inc - management intends to recommend to oneok board a 21 percent increase in first quarterly dividend following completion of transaction

* Oneok inc - to acquire 171.5 million outstanding units of oneok partners at exchange ratio of 0.985 oneok shares for each public unit of oneok partners

* Says in aggregate, oneok will issue 168.9 million shares in connection with proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

