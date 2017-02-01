FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Oneok sees 2017 maintenance capital expense of $140 mln to $160 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oneok sees 2017 maintenance capital expense of $140 mln to $160 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok inc - dividend increase of 21 percent to 74.5 cents per share

* Oneok inc sees annual dividend growth of 9 to 11 percent through 2021

* Oneok announces 2017 financial guidance

* Oneok inc sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditures $ 140 - $ 160 million

* Oneok inc - natural gas liquids segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion

* Oneok - ngls gathered expected to average 800,000 to 900,000 bpd and ngls fractionated are expected to average 575,000 to 635,000 bpd in 2017

* Oneok inc - natural gas pipelines segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $320 million to $340 million

* Oneok inc - natural gas gathering and processing segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $445 million to $485 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.