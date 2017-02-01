FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp reports Q4 earnings $0.43/shr
February 1, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp reports Q4 earnings $0.43/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - refining & marketing segment income from operations was $219 million in q4 of 2016 compared with $179 million

* Q4 total revenue and other income $17,284 million versus. $15,679 million

* Q4 revenue view $14.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - MPC's 2017 investment plan, excluding MPLX LP, totals approximately $1.7 billion

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - reduced total planned investments in south texas asset repositioning project to $1.5 billion from $2 billion

* Marathon Petroleum - $500 million reduction in total planned investments reflects a substantial preservation of project's scope and projected rate of return

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says MPC anticipates spending approximately $85 million on star project this year

* Marathon Petroleum-special committee of board has been formed, it has selected independent financial advisor to assist in thorough review of speedway

* Marathon Petroleum -MPLX announced 2017 capital investment plan, which includes $1.4-$1.7 billion organic growth capital, about $100 million maintenance capital

* Marathon Petroleum- expect to provide an update on review of speedway by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

