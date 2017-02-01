FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MPLX LP reports Q4 net income $0.17/unit
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MPLX LP reports Q4 net income $0.17/unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MPLX LP

* MPLX LP reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* MPLX LP - affirmed 2017 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent and forecast double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018

* MPLX LP sees 2017 net income $500 million to $650 million

* MPLX LP sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion

* MPLX LP - qtrly net income per unit $0.17

* MPLX LP - qtrly revenue $714 million versus $333 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

