BRIEF-Fantasy Aces Daily files for Chapter 7 protection

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp

* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp - instructed counsel to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 7 of United States Bankruptcy Code

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp - Company was unsuccessful in raising additional capital or completing a strategic transaction