February 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp

* Tupperware brands corp says q4 2016 net sales were $600.9 million, up 1 pct in dollars and 3 pctin local currency

* Reports fourth quarter 2016 eps above high end of guidance; declares regular quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 sales $600.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $616.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 USD sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent

* Sees Q1 earnings per share in the range $0.84 to $0.89

* Says for full year, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 2-4 pct in local currency) in Tupperware North America

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share in the range $0.89 to $0.94

* Says extended existing $2 billion open market share repurchase authorization to February 1, 2020

* Sees FY 2017 usd sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share in the range $4.26 to $4.36

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range $4.47 to $4.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $527.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

