7 months ago
BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces Q4 revenue $1.591 billion
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces Q4 revenue $1.591 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc :

* Ferroglobe announces update on q4 2016 trading and corporate events

* Q4 revenue $1.591 billion

* Q4 revenue view $385.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ferroglobe Plc - estimates $400 - $405 million in sales, a $37 - $51 million loss during q4 2016

* Ferroglobe Plc - "over course of Q4, spot prices for our key products in U.S. and Europe stabilized as compared to q3 2016"

* Ferroglobe Plc - entered into agreement to sell hydro-electric operations of non-core energy segment in spain for estimated cash proceeds of $165 million

* Ferroglobe Plc - expects to use proceeds from sale to repay certain existing indebtedness

* Ferroglobe plc - also pursuing sale of its hydro-electric power operations in France for additional proceeds

* Ferroglobe plc - total shipments for q1 2017 are expected to be 190kt - 210kt versus total shipments of 227kt for q1 2016

* Ferroglobe plc - price movements over past few months point to "meaningful market recovery" across key products, expect this to continue going forward

* Ferroglobe plc - don't expect to realize full benefit of market recovery until later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

