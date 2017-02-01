FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silicon Labs sees Q1 revenue $174 million to $179 million
February 1, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silicon Labs sees Q1 revenue $174 million to $179 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon labs announces record revenue for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees Q1 revenue $174 million to $179 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.63

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27

* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.47

* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $173.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly revenues $182.6 million versus $160.1 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc qtrly internet of things (IOT) revenue increased to $85 million, up 5pct sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

