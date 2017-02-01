FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baxter International reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.44
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Baxter International reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc :

* Baxter reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items

* Baxter International Inc says fourth-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion increased 2 percent on a reported and constant currency basis

* Baxter International Inc says fourth-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.44; adjusted earnings per share of $0.57 increased 33 percent

* Baxter International - worldwide sales totaled $2.6 billion in Q4, increase of 2 percent on reported and constant currency basis versus prior-year period

* Baxter -renal sales totaled $1 billion in Q4, representing a 3 percent increase on a reported basis, and a 5 percent increase on a constant currency basis

* Baxter International Inc sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 - $0.42

* Baxter International - for FY 2017, expects sales to be comparable to prior-year period on reported basis, increase about 2 percent on constant currency basis

* Baxter International Inc - for Q1, company expects sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent on a reported basis

* Baxter International Inc sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 - $0.52

* Baxter International Inc - expects earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $2.10 to $2.18 per diluted share for full-year 2017

* Says expects 2017 underlying constant currency sales growth of approximately 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $10.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baxter International Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per share - adjusted $2.10 - $2.18

* Baxter International Inc sees q1 underlying constant currency sales growth of 5 to 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

