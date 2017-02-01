FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Milestone Scientific provides regulatory update regarding epidural instrument
February 1, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific provides regulatory update regarding epidural instrument

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Milestone Scientific, Inc. Provides regulatory update regarding epidural instrument; expects marketing clearance in the united states in first half of 2017

* Milestone Scientific - expects to receive u.s. Food & drug administration (FDA) marketing clearance for its epidural instrument in first half of 2017

* Milestone Scientific Inc says entered into a limited number of European and middle east distributor arrangements for its epidural instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

