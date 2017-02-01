FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives
February 1, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cerulean Pharma Inc :

* Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives

* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process

* As of September 30, 2016, company had $38.1 million in cash and cash equivalents

* Cerulean Pharma - intention of strategic review is to evaluate options such as sale of co, merger, business combination, strategic investment into co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

