BRIEF-Usg Corp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Feb 1 (Reuters) - USG Corp
* USG Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces $250 million share repurchase program
* Q4 sales $734 million versus I/B/E/S view $726.6 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share $2.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* USG Corp - Repurchases are expected be made from free cash flow generated from business
* USG boral business generated $12 million of equity income in Q4 of 2016
* Says Gypsum segment generated $79 million of operating profit in Q4 of 2016; improved by $4 million over Q4 of 2015
* Says ceilings segment earned $16 million of operating profit in q4 of 2016 , unchanged from q4 of 2015